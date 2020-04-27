Zacks: Analysts Expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.37. Molson Coors Brewing posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $64.32.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.