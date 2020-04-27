$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

CORE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

