$1.01 EPS Expected for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Centene posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 17.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 28.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 78,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.