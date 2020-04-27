MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 65,287 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $289.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.23. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

