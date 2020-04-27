Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Clorox worth $31,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $190.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.51. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

