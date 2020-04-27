Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Clorox worth $31,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $190.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.51. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: FinTech

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clorox Co Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Clorox Co Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Caterpillar Inc. Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Caterpillar Inc. Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 426,629 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 426,629 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF
Republic Services, Inc. Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Republic Services, Inc. Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 284,246 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 284,246 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report