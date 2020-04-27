Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 426,629 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,629 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $30,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

