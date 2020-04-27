Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Republic Services worth $30,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,184. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $76.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.