Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $29.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,346,832 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,348 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,487,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,648,000 after acquiring an additional 567,134 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,644,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.