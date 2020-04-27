Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 284,246 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $29,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

