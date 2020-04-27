Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,341 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.37% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $29,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VDE opened at $45.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $91.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

