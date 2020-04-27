Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,905 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,547,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,486,000 after purchasing an additional 609,729 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,760.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 651,301 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 563,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,720 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,816,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 475,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.