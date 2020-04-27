Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE UN opened at $49.35 on Monday. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.