Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on LADR. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 822,407 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 251,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR opened at $6.90 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 51.60, a current ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $851.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.