Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM opened at $7.63 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 44.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Tim Arnoult purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 121,079 shares of company stock worth $912,362 in the last 90 days. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 53.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 464,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.