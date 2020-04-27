Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $219,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,318.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $42,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

