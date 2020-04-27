Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.04 Million

Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $160.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.12 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $747.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.18 million to $843.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $865.91 million, with estimates ranging from $697.71 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

