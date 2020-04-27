$594.22 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $594.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $544.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $623.40 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $577.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.11.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 217.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 250,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $83.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

