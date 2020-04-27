Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report sales of $38.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $41.10 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $33.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $152.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $154.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $153.44 million, with estimates ranging from $149.30 million to $156.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $41.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 18.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTBK. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $259,340.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $7.76 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $472.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

