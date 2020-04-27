Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $308.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will report $308.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.96 million and the highest is $313.65 million. Verisign reported sales of $306.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $212.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.88. Verisign has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

