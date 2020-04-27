Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Iqvia worth $32,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

Shares of IQV opened at $128.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.