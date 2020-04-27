Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,232,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $35,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 441.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 45,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 487,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,512,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 159,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $29.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

