Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,877,120 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,727,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,877,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $32,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 637.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 103,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 89,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.