Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 48,605 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.08% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $34,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 450,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after purchasing an additional 149,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,746,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,738,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,206,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,722,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000.

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $48.27 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $59.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05.

