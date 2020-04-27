Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 609,475 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,475 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.19% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $36,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,709,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 112,160 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 550,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.