Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $36,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $109.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61.

