Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.75 Million Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 802,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Welltower worth $36,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Welltower by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $44.06 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

