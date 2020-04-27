Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.79 Million Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $36,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after acquiring an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after acquiring an additional 346,749 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.59.

CHTR opened at $508.55 on Monday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

