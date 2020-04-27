Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $36,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.81.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

