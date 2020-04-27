Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $37,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,812,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,006,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,228,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,047,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after buying an additional 444,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,614,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,918,000 after buying an additional 395,379 shares in the last quarter.

EMLC stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

