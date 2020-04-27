Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 102,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after purchasing an additional 616,763 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $103.99 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

