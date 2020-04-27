Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,656,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,499 shares of company stock worth $1,298,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

NASDAQ STX opened at $48.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

