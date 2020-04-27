Davis R M Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $636,605,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,988,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after buying an additional 413,309 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $78.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $96.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.