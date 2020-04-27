Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.55 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

