Cohen Lawrence B Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

