Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

