Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

