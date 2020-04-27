Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,626 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,929,896 shares of company stock worth $475,179,574. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $118.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

