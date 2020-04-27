Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

