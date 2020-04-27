Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,136.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.74 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

