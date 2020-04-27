Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.12.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

