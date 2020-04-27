Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,890.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.