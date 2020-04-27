JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

