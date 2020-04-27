Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 266.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,047.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $446.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.