Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,021 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

COP opened at $36.09 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

