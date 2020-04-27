Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $71.93 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.