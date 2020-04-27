Clarius Group LLC Has $294,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,785,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $36.90 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

