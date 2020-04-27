Clarius Group LLC Buys 304 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 79.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 61,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 926.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 901,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,261,000 after acquiring an additional 813,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Global Payments by 187.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

