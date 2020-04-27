Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $14,672,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 485,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $101.44 on Monday. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

