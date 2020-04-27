Clarius Group LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

