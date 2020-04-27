Clarius Group LLC Purchases 779 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.16.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $124,959.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $144.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $164.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.53. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.